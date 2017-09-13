WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ROUNDUP

With the Champions League opening with a series of one-sided games, Jose Mourinho was blunt. For the Manchester United manager, it wasn't the Champions League at all. "For the Real Madrids, Barcelonas and Bayerns, the Champions League starts in February. Now is just the warming up," Mourinho said after a routine win for his Manchester United team over Swiss club Basel. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 542 words, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

OLY--OLYMPIC BIDS-USOC

LIMA, Peru — These were the jobs nobody wanted. Sure, becoming leader of the U.S. Olympic Committee meant you immediately became the person pulling the strings behind the world's most successful Olympic team. But it also came with a massive task. By Eddie Pells. SENT: 878 words, photos.

TEN--DAVIS CUP-SEMIFINALS

With Novak Djokovic out of the Davis Cup semifinals for Serbia, even a French side struggling for form is heavily favored to reach the team event final for the 18th time. Australia, a 28-time Davis Cup champion, faces Belgium in the other semifinal. By Samuel Petrequin. 500 words expected by 0600 GMT.

SOCCER:

SOC--BARCELONA-JUVENTUS

BARCELONA, Spain — Lionel Messi finally added Italy great Gianluigi Buffon on his long, long list of vanquished goalkeepers. Messi struck two shots past Buffon to lead Barcelona to a 3-0 victory over Juventus in their opening match of the Champions League on Tuesday. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 592 words, photos.

SOC--MAN UNITED-BASEL

MANCHESTER, England — Whatever the competition, whatever the level of opponent, Romelu Lukaku cannot stop scoring in his first season at Manchester United. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 550 words, photos.

SOC--CHELSEA-QARABAG —

LONDON — Who needs Diego Costa when you have Davide Zappacosta? On his full Chelsea debut, the wing back announced himself to Stamford Bridge in spectacular fashion with an audacious solo goal eclipsing anything the exiled striker Costa has produced in west London. By Rob Harris. SENT: 754 words, photos.

SOC--CRYSTAL PALACE-HODGSON

Roy Hodgson returned to soccer management for the first time since leaving his job as England coach last year, taking over at Premier League struggler Crystal Palace on Tuesday as a replacement for the fired Frank de Boer. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 323 words, photos.

SOC--REAL MADRID-FORWARDS

MADRID — One title defense has begun shakily for Real Madrid. Two won't be tolerated. While Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for pushing a referee, Madrid has made a relatively poor start to retaining the Spanish league title, lying four points behind Barcelona after three rounds. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 303 words, photos.

SOC--ASIAN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Brazil internationals Hulk and Oscar helped Shanghai SIPG overcome Guangzhou Evergrande in a dramatic Asian Champions League quarterfinal that finished in a penalty shootout on Tuesday. Shanghai was leading 4-0 from the first leg, but lost the second leg 5-1 to Luiz Felipe Scolari's Guangzhou before winning the shootout 5-4 at Guangzhou's Tianhe Stadium. SENT: 350 words.

Also:

— SOC--ROMA-ATLETICO MADRID — Champions League: Atletico off target in 0-0 draw at Roma. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 469 words, photos.

— SOC--BAYERN-ANDERLECHT — Bayern beats 10-man Anderlecht 3-0 to start Champions League. SENT: 348 words, photos.

— SOC--BENFICA-CSKA MOSCOW — CSKA's Zhamaletdinov debuts with winning goal at Benfica SENT: 199 words, photos.

— SOC--CELTIC-PSG — PSG's impressive forward line secures 5-0 win at Celtic SENT: 471 words, photos.

— SOC--OLYMPIAKOS-SPORTING LISBON. Sporting Lisbon beats Olympiakos 3-2 in Champions League. SENT: 152 words.

— SOC--ENGLAND-TV RIGHTS. Lower English soccer leagues generate $800M from Sky TV. SENT: 130 words.

— SOC--FIFA INVESTIGATION. Ousted FIFA official set to testify to British legislators. SENT: 129 words.

CRICKET:

CRI--PAKISTAN-WORLD XI

LAHORE, Pakistan — A brisk half-century by Babar Azam helped Pakistan to a 20-run victory over a World XI on Tuesday, the first match of a Twenty20 series which the hosts hope will lead to international cricket returning to their country. By Rizwan Ali. SENT: 522 words, photos.

CRI--PAKISTAN-WORLD XI-SCENE

LAHORE, Pakistan — Cricket fans forgot about the security around a heavily-guarded Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday as they enjoyed a 20-run victory for Pakistan against a World XI, the first visit to the country by some of the game's top players in eight years. By Rizwan Ali. SENT: 472 words, photos.

GOLF:

GLF--ON THE FRINGE-TEAMS

Kevin Kisner began to appreciate the value of playing in the Presidents Cup two months before the matches even started. All because of a text message. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 852 words, photos.

Also:

— GLF--LPGA TOUR-CHINA CANCEL. LPGA Tour cancels tournament in Shanghai next month. SENT: 108 words.

FIGURE SKATING:

OLY--LIPNITSKAYA-ANOREXIA

MOSCOW — Olympic figure skating champion Yulia Lipnitskaya has spoken about her battle with anorexia. The 19-year-old Russian's gold medal in the team event at the 2014 Sochi Games, with a program themed around the movie "Schindler's List," made her the youngest Olympic skating champion since 1936. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 673 words, photos.

Other stories:

— BOX--TIM DAHLBERG-BIG FIGHT. Column: Freak show over, the real fight is finally here. By Tim Dahlberg. SENT: 715 words, photos.

