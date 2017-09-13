Mexican man carrying $450,000 in drugs arrested on Texas bus

SARITA, Texas (AP) — U.S. Border Patrol officials say a Mexican national has been arrested aboard a bus in South Texas after bundles of heroin and methamphetamine worth more than $450,000 were found taped to his body.

A Border Patrol officer inspecting the bus at a checkpoint at Sarita, on U.S. Highway 77 about 95 miles (152.88 kilometers) north of the Texas-Mexico border at Brownsville, noticed what appeared to be odd shaped bulges around a man's waist.

The bulges turned out to be bundles of the drugs taped to the man's body.