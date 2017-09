Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Sept. 13 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan Chinese language dailies on Wednesday are as follows:



@United Daily News: 3 percent pay hike planned for public servants



@China Times: 3 percent pay raise planned for public functionaries



@Liberty Times: Lai plans 3 percent pay increase for gov't employees



@Apple Daily: Six killed in freeway tour bus accident



@Economic Daily News: Premier Lai plans 3 percent pay hike for public servants



@Commercial Times: FSC head denies plan of third financial reform