Louisiana man held in Guatemala over bullets in luggage

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Members of Congress say a Louisiana man has been detained in Guatemala since March after bullets were found in his luggage during an airport scan.

Sen. Bill Cassidy and Rep. Mike Johnson say Zachary Wilson of Shreveport was arrested following a church mission trip.

Johnson's office released a copy of a July letter to a Guatemalan ambassador. It says Wilson inadvertently left the bullets in the bag after a hunting trip and they were not detected as he exited the U.S. or entered Guatemala.

Cassidy and Johnson say Wilson has ulcerative colitis. Getting medication to him has been expensive for his family; and, he has little left from his last prescription.

They said a meeting Tuesday with Ambassador Manuel Espina was "productive." They expect an update next week.