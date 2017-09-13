  1. Home
Heavy rain advisory issued for northern Taiwan as Typhoon Talim nears

As it spins on a more northerly path, Typhoon Talim 'blade' will deliver a glancing blow to northern Taiwan

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/09/13 09:47

Typhoon Talim nearing Taiwan. (Windy.com map)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Though the latest typhoon has again tilted its trajectory north, Talim, which means "blade" in Tagalog, appears will only deliver a glancing blow to Taiwan, however the Central Weather Bureau has still issued a heavy rain advisory for northern Taiwan. 

Typhoon Talim, the 18th tropical storm of the season, as of 9 a.m. this morning is 23.5 degrees north, 127.2 degrees east, which is approximately 510 kilometers east of Taipei, and is moving west-northwest at a speed of 18 kilometers per hour, with wind speeds of 136 kilometers per hour and gusts of 172 kilometers per hour. 

At 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Central Weather Bureau issued sea alerts for the waters east and north of Taiwan. However, as the storm again tilted north on its path, a land warning is now unlikely, according to the CWB.

The heavy rain advisory, which will be in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon, has been issued for Taipei City, New Taipei City, and Keelung City. In general, areas north of Miaoli County will likely see above average amounts of rainfall over the next two days, according to the CWB.

The worst of the storm was expected to strike Taiwan from Wednesday afternoon until Thursday noon, but local governments all over Taiwan announced Wednesday at least would be a normal school and working day, with only a couple of schools in Yilan County bucking the trend.


Central Weather Bureau map of Typhoon Talim's projected path from Sept. 13-14.
