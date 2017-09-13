How major US stock market indexes fared Tuesday

U.S. stocks rose to record highs as banks kept rising along with bond yields, which allow them to charge higher interest rates on loans. Retailers climbed after some encouraging job data.

On Tuesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index climbed 8.37 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,496.48.

The Dow Jones industrial average added 61.49 points, or 0.3 percent, to 22,118.86.

The Nasdaq composite advanced 22.02 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,454.28.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies surged 8.64 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,423.46.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 35.05 points, or 1.4 percent.

The Dow is up 321.07 points, or 1.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 94.09 points, or 1.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 24.03 points, or 1.7 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 257.65 points, or 11.5 percent.

The Dow is up 2,356.26 points, or 11.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,071.16 points, or 19.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 66.33 points, or 4.9 percent.