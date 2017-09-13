The Latest: Rhode Islander in custody after shooting report

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — The Latest on a person taken into custody in connection with reports of an active shooter at New Hampshire's largest hospital (all times local):

5 p.m.

Rhode Island State Police say the suspect taken into custody following reports of an active shooter at New Hampshire's largest hospital is a Rhode Island resident.

The Lebanon Department of Public Safety confirmed that someone was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following reports of an active shooter at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Rhode Island State Police Spokeswoman Laura Meade Kirk says the suspect's car had Rhode Island plates so police in New Hampshire reached out to the state's Fusion Center, an information center under the command of the state police that also involves representatives from local, state and federal agencies.

She says the center helped identify the suspect as a Rhode Island resident.

There has been no official confirmation of a shooting.

___

3:20 p.m.

A person has been taken into custody in connection to reports of an active shooter at New Hampshire's largest hospital.

The city of Lebanon wrote on its website that someone was taken into police custody before 3 p.m. Tuesday after reports of an active shooter at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

There has been no confirmation of a shooting.

The hospital is locked down and local and state police are on site.

WCAX-TV reports an employee said all workers received an email from the hospital about a "code silver," telling them to get out if possible and otherwise to shelter in place. "Code silver" indicates that a violent situation is unfolding.

The state attorney general's office is investigating

___

2:40 p.m.

Police say they are investigating reports of an active shooter at New Hampshire's largest hospital, which is under lockdown.

Lebanon police said Tuesday they are investigating reports of an active shooter at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. People were told to avoid the area, and traffic was stopped on a route leading to the hospital. There has been no confirmation of a shooting.

Hospital spokesman Mike Barwell says that Dartmouth-Hitchcock is "currently locked down" and that local and state police are on site.

WCAX-TV reports an employee said all workers received an email from the hospital about a "code silver," telling them to get out if possible and otherwise to shelter in place.

The state attorney general's office is investigating.

___

2 p.m.

Police say they are investigating reports of an active shooter at New Hampshire's largest hospital.

Lebanon police said Tuesday that they are investigating reports of an active shooter at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

A spokesman for the hospital, Mike Barwell, would say only that they have reported "an incident" to police and that officers are responding.