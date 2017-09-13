Typhoon Talim causes flight disruptions

Taipei, Sept. 12 -- Several airline companies announced Tuesday that certain flights originally scheduled for the next day have been canceled due to approaching Typhoon Talim.



China Airlines said flights CI120 and CI121 between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Okinawa have been canceled, while flights CI124 and CI125 between Taoyuan and Ishigaki will be postponed.



Tigerair Taiwan said flights IT230 and IT231 between Taoyuan and Okinawa have been canceled.



Mandarin Airlines said flights AE282 and AE283 between Taichung and Okinawa will be postponed for 26 hours.



EVA Airways flights BR112 and BR113 between Taoyuan and Okinawa have been canceled.



Cathay Pacific Airways has canceled flights CX470, CX402, CX464, CX468 and CX408 scheduled for Sept. 13 from Hong Kong to Taoyuan, as well as flights CX463, CX465, CX407, CX403, CX469 scheduled for Sept. 14 from Taoyuan to Hong Kong.



China Southern Airlines has canceled a total of 14 flights across the Taiwan Strait: flights CZ3098 and CZ3097 between Taipei and Guangzhou; flights CZ3018 and CZ3017 between Taipei and Changsha; flights CZ3026 and CZ3025 between Taipei and Zhangjiajie; flights CZ3096 and CZ3095 between Taipei and Pudong; flights CZ3020 and CZ3019 between Taipei and Guilin; flights CZ3052 and CZ3051 between Taipei and Changchun; and flights CZ3014 and CZ3013 between Taipei and Dalian.



AirAsia has canceled flight Z2128 scheduled for Sept. 13 from Manila to Taoyuan and flight Z2129 for Sept. 14 from Taoyuan to Manila.



On domestic routes, Mandarin Airlines has canceled flights between Kaohsing and Hualien and those between Taipei and Taitung scheduled to depart after 2 p.m.; flights between Taipei and Kinmen after 4 p.m.; flights between Kaohsiung and Makung after 3 p.m.; and flights between Makung and Taipei after 6 p.m.



Uni Air has canceled all flights scheduled to depart from Taipei after noon. Flights between Taipei and Taitung and Hualien, as well as those between Taichung and Nangan, have been canceled for the whole day.



Far Eastern Air has canceled the following flights scheduled to depart after 3 p.m.: flights FE025 and FE027 from Taipei to Makung; flights FE026, FE038 and FE8826 from Makung to Taipei; flight FE071 from Taipei to Kinmen; and flight FE072 from Kinmen to Taipei.