The Latest: Police: Barcelona church evacuation false alarm

MADRID (AP) — The Latest on an anti-terror operation in Barcelona (all times local):

9:50 p.m.

Police in Barcelona say experts found no explosives after searching a suspicious van near the landmark Sagrada Familia basilica and that concern about a possible extremist attack that prompted evacuations was a false alarm.

A spokesman with the Mossos d'Esquadra regional police said two occupants being spotted in the van near the church had raised the alarm on Tuesday evening but a bomb squad didn't find any explosives.

The spokesman declined to be identified by name, following the force's protocol.

Barcelona, a tourism hub in northeast Spain's Catalonia region, and a nearby coastal town were targets of extremist attacks that killed 16 people last month.

Spain has kept its anti-terrorism security warning one level below the maximum since mid-2015.

— By Aritz Parra.

9:10 p.m.

Police in Barcelona say explosives experts are checking a van in the surroundings of the landmark Sagrada Familia cathedral in what they are describing as an anti-terrorism operation.

A spokesman with the Mossos d'Esquadra regional police said the church has been evacuated and several streets cordoned off to allow police work in the area.

Barcelona, a tourism hub in northeast Spain's Catalonia region, and a nearby coastal town were targets of extremist attacks that killed 16 people last month. The Islamic State claimed the attacks.

Spain has kept its anti-terrorism security warning one level below the maximum since mid-2015.