AP PHOTOS: Irma victims take toll of storm's destruction

Lex Kools leaves food and water for his neighbors' dogs in the Cole Bay community, in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, in St. Martin, Tuesday, Sept. 1
Lisa Borruso plays pool using a headlamp as the power remains out following Hurricane Irma at Gators' Crossroads in Naples, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 20
A woman pushes the bicitaxi of her husband loaded with their belongings of his house flooded by the waters caused by the Hurricane Irma in Isabela de
Jean Chatelier walks through a flooded street from Hurricane Irma to retrieve his uniform from his house to return to work today at a supermarket in F
Alfonso Jose pulls his son Alfonso Jr., 2, in a cooler with his wife Cristina Ventura as they wade through their flooded street to reach an open conve
A mobile home community is flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Everglades City, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Cherie Ethier sits in her mobile home with her pets surrounded by floodwater, in the Marco Naples RV Resort in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, in Nap
Jean Chatelier walks through a flooded street from Hurricane Irma after retrieving his uniform from his house to return to work today at a supermarket
A woman reacts next to her belongings set to dry in front of her affected house by Hurricane Irma in Isabela de Sagua, Cuba, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. T
With Irma having been downgraded to a tropical depression, people in the Caribbean and the southeast U.S. have begun to assess the damage caused by the record-breaking storm.
As many as many as 13 million Floridians were thought to be without electricity Tuesday in the tropical heat. Irma earlier this week had engulfed the entire state, hitting the Keys and the northeast corner of the state especially hard.
In parts of the Caribbean, the devastation was even worse. The Dutch Red Cross said there were still more than 200 people listed as missing on St. Maarten, but with communications still extremely spotty, it wasn't immediately clear how many were simply without cell service and unable to let friends and family know they had survived.
The death toll from Irma stood at 47 by midday Tuesday.