Helicopter carrying aid to quake zones in Mexico crashes

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Civil defense officials say a Russian-built military helicopter has crashed while carrying relief aid to a quake-ravaged part of Mexico.

The governor of the southern state of Chiapas wrote in his Twitter account that the Mi-17 transport helicopter was heading to the Chiapas town of Jaltenango when it went down. Gov. Manuel Velasco didn't give any details on injuries in the crash Tuesday.

But the state's civil defense director told the Milenio television network that seven military personnel and one civil defense worker aboard the craft had made contact with rescue workers and said they had been injured.

Jaltenango is one of the areas hit by an 8.1 magnitude earthquake last week that killed at least 96 people in Chiapas and neighboring Oaxaca.