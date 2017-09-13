Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Tuesday, September 12, 2017

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;81;74;A thunderstorm;84;74;SW;7;82%;63%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;109;86;Sunny and very warm;106;86;ENE;9;40%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;96;67;Sunny and hot;100;67;W;10;32%;0%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and nice;85;67;Partly sunny, nice;80;68;E;10;66%;0%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;63;54;Spotty showers;63;51;W;27;69%;84%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;59;51;Rain and drizzle;58;49;SE;13;75%;79%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasing clouds;95;67;Turning sunny;90;62;ESE;7;24%;7%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;A shower or two;44;31;Warmer;54;39;SE;9;57%;15%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun, nice;84;64;Partly sunny, warmer;91;67;N;4;59%;28%;7

Athens, Greece;Sunny and nice;90;71;Sunny and pleasant;90;72;SW;7;46%;0%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;57;51;Becoming cloudy;62;56;WNW;13;66%;78%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;116;80;Sunny and hot;114;78;NW;8;11%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Some sun, a t-storm;92;73;A t-storm in spots;90;74;WSW;5;74%;64%;6

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;70;Mostly cloudy;84;69;SE;6;68%;63%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly cloudy;94;78;A stray thunderstorm;96;77;SW;5;69%;63%;10

Barcelona, Spain;A little a.m. rain;74;64;Partly sunny;78;69;SW;11;63%;5%;5

Beijing, China;Sunny and nice;84;66;Partly sunny, humid;82;66;SSW;6;66%;35%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;A p.m. t-storm;77;55;Partly sunny;73;54;SSE;5;63%;5%;5

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;65;50;Spotty showers;63;52;SW;18;68%;72%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;70;47;Rather cloudy;66;47;ESE;8;67%;44%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;82;55;Sunny and nice;84;56;ENE;13;35%;0%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers around;64;51;Periods of sun;70;53;SSW;13;51%;5%;4

Brussels, Belgium;A passing shower;65;54;Spotty showers;63;50;WSW;17;63%;84%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny intervals;85;60;Sun and some clouds;84;52;WNW;8;48%;6%;5

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm in spots;66;53;Partly sunny;71;55;SW;7;57%;8%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny;65;53;Becoming cloudy;64;55;NE;8;72%;16%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Becoming cloudy;90;63;Partly sunny;90;60;NNW;5;28%;30%;13

Busan, South Korea;Pleasant and warmer;84;63;Sunny and nice;82;67;NE;7;44%;1%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;99;75;Sunny and hot;101;75;N;11;33%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Inc. clouds;66;52;Mostly cloudy;62;49;S;9;52%;5%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;69;A t-storm in spots;81;70;S;4;65%;64%;10

Chennai, India;Showers;91;81;A t-storm in spots;93;80;SW;10;75%;66%;6

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;74;63;Clouds breaking;72;61;SSE;7;79%;43%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers, some heavy;90;77;Heavy showers;85;77;S;8;83%;97%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;60;52;Rain and a t-storm;58;52;SW;22;74%;86%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;90;79;Partly sunny, nice;87;80;NNW;6;80%;42%;11

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun, nice;85;64;Mostly sunny;91;68;SE;5;42%;0%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;86;69;Partly sunny;88;68;SE;10;66%;44%;12

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;97;81;Sunny and very warm;98;80;ESE;5;55%;10%;9

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;90;62;A t-storm in spots;89;61;SW;6;30%;55%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Couple of t-storms;89;80;A thunderstorm;91;80;SSW;6;71%;71%;10

Dili, East Timor;Becoming cloudy;95;73;Mostly cloudy;90;74;SE;5;57%;66%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Rain this afternoon;58;46;Thundershowers;58;46;W;19;75%;71%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and nice;93;59;Clouding up;87;57;NNE;6;17%;1%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Abundant sunshine;93;71;Mostly sunny, nice;78;66;ENE;14;82%;0%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;90;77;A t-storm in spots;88;77;NW;6;81%;73%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;83;51;Sunny and pleasant;84;53;NE;6;26%;0%;11

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;86;73;A t-storm in spots;87;73;ESE;3;76%;68%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Periods of rain;64;52;Spotty showers;60;50;SSW;9;88%;84%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;91;76;A thunderstorm;93;78;SW;6;72%;83%;11

Hong Kong, China;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;80;A stray thunderstorm;91;79;E;8;73%;68%;10

Honolulu, United States;Showers and t-storms;85;70;A shower;86;73;ENE;5;62%;74%;10

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;91;74;A t-storm in spots;88;75;ESE;4;68%;79%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;94;72;Mostly sunny;96;73;N;8;47%;7%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sun;87;70;Sunny and very warm;85;71;ENE;8;59%;3%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;90;74;Partly sunny;93;74;E;7;54%;33%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;100;85;Mostly sunny and hot;101;85;NNW;9;47%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, warm;87;54;Mostly sunny;83;55;NW;8;16%;0%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;93;51;Sunny and pleasant;86;54;N;3;19%;17%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;92;80;Partly sunny;91;79;W;11;62%;5%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;82;66;A t-storm in spots;83;66;NW;5;74%;66%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Decreasing clouds;99;83;Mostly sunny;101;83;S;6;35%;8%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and very warm;82;62;Partly sunny, cooler;68;54;WSW;12;69%;28%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;78;Partly sunny, warm;92;78;NNE;7;62%;44%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;86;71;Nice with some sun;87;72;WSW;7;55%;44%;12

Kolkata, India;A t-storm or two;94;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;79;SSW;6;74%;76%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Sun and clouds;96;74;Couple of t-storms;88;75;WNW;5;81%;76%;13

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. shower or two;50;34;A shower or two;53;34;NNE;7;71%;79%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly cloudy;83;74;A thunderstorm;84;75;SW;10;78%;63%;11

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;65;60;Partly sunny;66;59;S;13;75%;10%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;80;62;Sunny and delightful;83;62;N;8;64%;0%;6

London, United Kingdom;Breezy with some sun;66;54;A shower;62;48;WSW;19;61%;68%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;84;66;Clouds breaking;77;63;SSW;6;61%;11%;7

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;79;70;Nice with some sun;81;71;SW;7;74%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;81;61;Mostly sunny;88;65;WSW;5;31%;0%;6

Male, Maldives;Heavy showers;85;81;Heavy a.m. showers;86;81;WSW;17;78%;88%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;90;79;A t-storm in spots;92;79;NW;6;64%;50%;12

Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;78;A t-storm in spots;88;78;S;6;75%;65%;5

Melbourne, Australia;A little a.m. rain;68;52;Spotty showers;60;43;W;17;71%;89%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;73;48;Partly sunny, nice;75;54;S;3;38%;23%;12

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;89;78;A t-storm in spots;90;79;SE;6;75%;66%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, warm;79;56;Morning rain, cooler;63;52;SW;10;83%;74%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sun and some clouds;94;76;Partly sunny;85;76;SSW;12;67%;45%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine;62;47;A little p.m. rain;62;55;ENE;7;76%;80%;5

Montreal, Canada;Sunshine, pleasant;75;57;Mostly sunny;78;60;SW;3;68%;5%;5

Moscow, Russia;Warm with some sun;76;60;A shower in the p.m.;74;54;SW;10;71%;73%;3

Mumbai, India;Mostly cloudy, warm;95;81;Spotty showers;91;79;SE;6;81%;89%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Low clouds;76;54;Mostly cloudy;76;55;ENE;6;59%;30%;11

New York, United States;Partly sunny;82;66;Sun and clouds;80;68;S;7;55%;55%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very hot;99;69;Sunny and hot;97;69;WNW;8;39%;0%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain;59;41;Brief a.m. showers;49;38;W;12;84%;70%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Morning rain;83;69;Increasing clouds;85;67;NNE;5;57%;2%;6

Oslo, Norway;Heavy showers;58;48;Spotty showers;60;47;NNE;6;72%;70%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny and pleasant;78;51;Increasing clouds;78;54;SW;6;70%;5%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;85;78;Partly sunny;84;78;ESE;14;74%;70%;11

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;90;74;Showers and t-storms;86;74;NW;4;83%;77%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;94;76;A t-storm in spots;94;75;E;8;67%;57%;11

Paris, France;Partly sunny;66;56;Periods of rain;65;52;W;14;73%;92%;1

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, breezy;66;45;Sunny and nice;71;49;E;8;45%;0%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers this morning;93;78;A stray thunderstorm;93;78;WSW;5;72%;71%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;87;77;Partly sunny;89;77;SSE;8;71%;44%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;93;76;A t-storm in spots;93;76;E;5;56%;64%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;61;50;Showers around;63;59;SW;14;58%;87%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;82;50;Sunny and nice;75;51;NW;6;52%;0%;6

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;72;54;A bit of rain;71;54;W;10;50%;74%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;83;64;Plenty of sunshine;85;67;SW;6;52%;0%;7

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;83;72;Brief p.m. showers;82;73;SE;12;73%;82%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;52;44;Mostly cloudy;50;41;NNW;10;60%;5%;2

Riga, Latvia;Afternoon rain;66;55;Spotty showers;65;50;S;6;79%;85%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Turning sunny;85;68;Plenty of sun;85;68;ENE;6;58%;0%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;102;78;Sunny and very warm;107;78;ENE;7;12%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;76;58;Mostly sunny;80;59;S;5;62%;1%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy with a shower;71;57;Cooler with rain;60;53;W;8;95%;92%;1

San Francisco, United States;Thundershower;74;62;Partly sunny, nice;70;59;WSW;10;80%;14%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;80;63;Showers and t-storms;81;64;ESE;5;71%;76%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;91;79;Some sun, a shower;90;79;SSE;5;70%;68%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;74;66;A t-storm in spots;75;66;ESE;4;100%;72%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;82;60;Mostly sunny;83;57;NE;11;23%;13%;13

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;61;44;Occasional rain;57;40;SW;4;68%;57%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;88;76;A t-storm in spots;87;76;N;4;77%;64%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;76;57;Sunny and delightful;81;58;NNW;6;61%;0%;6

Seattle, United States;Partial sunshine;74;54;Partly sunny;69;51;NNE;5;61%;8%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and warmer;84;61;Sunny and pleasant;78;61;N;4;48%;0%;6

Shanghai, China;Clouds, less humid;84;73;Partly sunny, nice;82;73;NNE;11;59%;0%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun;91;81;Partly sunny;90;80;SE;6;67%;56%;13

Sofia, Bulgaria;Some sunshine;81;56;Partly sunny, nice;79;51;W;8;52%;7%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;78;Some sun, a shower;88;76;SE;10;74%;65%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;67;51;Spotty showers;63;52;SE;8;72%;85%;2

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sunshine;80;65;Mostly sunny, breezy;89;53;WSW;17;23%;56%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very windy;92;79;Rain and wind;82;77;NE;34;85%;96%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and drizzle;68;53;A brief shower;63;50;S;6;83%;82%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;85;54;Nice with sunshine;83;55;SE;7;28%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;84;64;Sunny and very warm;91;61;N;5;42%;1%;6

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;96;72;Mostly sunny;91;71;S;6;19%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;96;76;Plenty of sunshine;93;78;NNE;7;49%;25%;8

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;82;65;Partly sunny;81;58;E;5;55%;25%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Brief a.m. showers;80;74;Becoming cloudy;85;71;E;9;66%;58%;6

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;71;56;More sun than clouds;69;59;SSE;4;82%;12%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;87;72;Sunny and nice;90;72;E;9;53%;0%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and warmer;91;71;Sunny and nice;84;65;WNW;11;44%;0%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;72;42;Mostly sunny;73;48;ESE;8;35%;2%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Clearing;69;51;Mostly sunny;66;51;NE;5;56%;5%;4

Vienna, Austria;A little a.m. rain;65;51;Warmer;74;53;S;7;45%;7%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;90;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;77;W;5;69%;63%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;70;55;Spotty showers;62;52;SSW;9;81%;84%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and drizzle;61;52;Sun and clouds;66;55;SW;12;68%;60%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower in the p.m.;57;45;Rain and drizzle;60;54;NNW;16;73%;70%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;90;77;A thunderstorm;91;77;W;5;71%;66%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Brilliant sunshine;88;59;Plenty of sunshine;90;60;NE;5;34%;0%;6

