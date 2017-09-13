Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Tuesday, September 12, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;27;23;A thunderstorm;29;23;SW;11;82%;63%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;43;30;Sunny and very warm;41;30;ENE;15;40%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;36;20;Sunny and hot;38;19;W;15;32%;0%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and nice;29;19;Partly sunny, nice;27;20;E;16;66%;0%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;17;12;Spotty showers;17;10;W;43;69%;84%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;15;11;Rain and drizzle;14;10;SE;21;75%;79%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasing clouds;35;20;Turning sunny;32;17;ESE;11;24%;7%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;A shower or two;7;-1;Warmer;12;4;SE;14;57%;15%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun, nice;29;18;Partly sunny, warmer;33;19;N;7;59%;28%;7

Athens, Greece;Sunny and nice;32;22;Sunny and pleasant;32;22;SW;11;46%;0%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;14;11;Becoming cloudy;17;13;WNW;21;66%;78%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;46;26;Sunny and hot;46;25;NW;12;11%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Some sun, a t-storm;33;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;WSW;8;74%;64%;6

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;21;Mostly cloudy;29;21;SE;10;68%;63%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly cloudy;34;26;A stray thunderstorm;35;25;SW;9;69%;63%;10

Barcelona, Spain;A little a.m. rain;23;18;Partly sunny;26;20;SW;18;63%;5%;5

Beijing, China;Sunny and nice;29;19;Partly sunny, humid;28;19;SSW;10;66%;35%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;A p.m. t-storm;25;13;Partly sunny;23;12;SSE;8;63%;5%;5

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;18;10;Spotty showers;17;11;SW;28;68%;72%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;21;8;Rather cloudy;19;8;ESE;12;67%;44%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;28;13;Sunny and nice;29;14;ENE;20;35%;0%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers around;18;10;Periods of sun;21;12;SSW;21;51%;5%;4

Brussels, Belgium;A passing shower;18;12;Spotty showers;17;10;WSW;27;63%;84%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny intervals;29;15;Sun and some clouds;29;11;WNW;13;48%;6%;5

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm in spots;19;11;Partly sunny;22;13;SW;12;57%;8%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny;18;11;Becoming cloudy;18;13;NE;13;72%;16%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Becoming cloudy;32;17;Partly sunny;32;16;NNW;8;28%;30%;13

Busan, South Korea;Pleasant and warmer;29;17;Sunny and nice;28;19;NE;11;44%;1%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;37;24;Sunny and hot;38;24;N;17;33%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Inc. clouds;19;11;Mostly cloudy;17;9;S;14;52%;5%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;21;A t-storm in spots;27;21;S;6;65%;64%;10

Chennai, India;Showers;33;27;A t-storm in spots;34;27;SW;16;75%;66%;6

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;24;17;Clouds breaking;22;16;SSE;12;79%;43%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers, some heavy;32;25;Heavy showers;29;25;S;13;83%;97%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;16;11;Rain and a t-storm;15;11;SW;35;74%;86%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;32;26;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;NNW;10;80%;42%;11

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun, nice;29;18;Mostly sunny;33;20;SE;7;42%;0%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;Partly sunny;31;20;SE;16;66%;44%;12

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;36;27;Sunny and very warm;37;27;ESE;7;55%;10%;9

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;32;17;A t-storm in spots;32;16;SW;10;30%;55%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Couple of t-storms;32;27;A thunderstorm;33;27;SSW;10;71%;71%;10

Dili, East Timor;Becoming cloudy;35;23;Mostly cloudy;32;23;SE;8;57%;66%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Rain this afternoon;14;8;Thundershowers;14;8;W;30;75%;71%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and nice;34;15;Clouding up;31;14;NNE;9;17%;1%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Abundant sunshine;34;22;Mostly sunny, nice;26;19;ENE;23;82%;0%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;NW;10;81%;73%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;28;10;Sunny and pleasant;29;11;NE;10;26%;0%;11

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;ESE;6;76%;68%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Periods of rain;18;11;Spotty showers;16;10;SSW;15;88%;84%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;33;24;A thunderstorm;34;26;SW;9;72%;83%;11

Hong Kong, China;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;E;12;73%;68%;10

Honolulu, United States;Showers and t-storms;30;21;A shower;30;23;ENE;9;62%;74%;10

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;ESE;7;68%;79%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;34;22;Mostly sunny;35;23;N;14;47%;7%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sun;31;21;Sunny and very warm;29;22;ENE;12;59%;3%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;32;24;Partly sunny;34;23;E;12;54%;33%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;38;29;Mostly sunny and hot;39;30;NNW;15;47%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, warm;31;12;Mostly sunny;28;13;NW;12;16%;0%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;34;11;Sunny and pleasant;30;12;N;5;19%;17%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;34;27;Partly sunny;33;26;W;17;62%;5%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;28;19;A t-storm in spots;28;19;NW;8;74%;66%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Decreasing clouds;37;29;Mostly sunny;38;29;S;10;35%;8%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and very warm;28;17;Partly sunny, cooler;20;12;WSW;19;69%;28%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;26;Partly sunny, warm;33;25;NNE;11;62%;44%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;30;22;Nice with some sun;30;22;WSW;12;55%;44%;12

Kolkata, India;A t-storm or two;35;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;26;SSW;10;74%;76%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Sun and clouds;35;23;Couple of t-storms;31;24;WNW;8;81%;76%;13

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. shower or two;10;1;A shower or two;11;1;NNE;11;71%;79%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly cloudy;28;23;A thunderstorm;29;24;SW;15;78%;63%;11

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;19;15;Partly sunny;19;15;S;21;75%;10%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;27;17;Sunny and delightful;28;17;N;13;64%;0%;6

London, United Kingdom;Breezy with some sun;19;12;A shower;17;9;WSW;31;61%;68%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;29;19;Clouds breaking;25;17;SSW;10;61%;11%;7

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;26;21;Nice with some sun;27;22;SW;11;74%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;27;16;Mostly sunny;31;18;WSW;7;31%;0%;6

Male, Maldives;Heavy showers;30;27;Heavy a.m. showers;30;27;WSW;27;78%;88%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;NW;9;64%;50%;12

Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;S;10;75%;65%;5

Melbourne, Australia;A little a.m. rain;20;11;Spotty showers;15;6;W;27;71%;89%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;23;9;Partly sunny, nice;24;12;S;5;38%;23%;12

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SE;10;75%;66%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, warm;26;13;Morning rain, cooler;17;11;SW;16;83%;74%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sun and some clouds;34;25;Partly sunny;30;24;SSW;20;67%;45%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine;17;8;A little p.m. rain;17;13;ENE;11;76%;80%;5

Montreal, Canada;Sunshine, pleasant;24;14;Mostly sunny;25;15;SW;4;68%;5%;5

Moscow, Russia;Warm with some sun;25;16;A shower in the p.m.;23;12;SW;16;71%;73%;3

Mumbai, India;Mostly cloudy, warm;35;27;Spotty showers;33;26;SE;10;81%;89%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Low clouds;25;12;Mostly cloudy;25;13;ENE;9;59%;30%;11

New York, United States;Partly sunny;28;19;Sun and clouds;26;20;S;11;55%;55%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very hot;37;20;Sunny and hot;36;21;WNW;13;39%;0%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain;15;5;Brief a.m. showers;9;3;W;19;84%;70%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Morning rain;28;21;Increasing clouds;30;20;NNE;7;57%;2%;6

Oslo, Norway;Heavy showers;15;9;Spotty showers;16;9;NNE;9;72%;70%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny and pleasant;25;10;Increasing clouds;26;12;SW;10;70%;5%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;30;25;Partly sunny;29;26;ESE;22;74%;70%;11

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;32;23;Showers and t-storms;30;24;NW;6;83%;77%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;34;25;A t-storm in spots;34;24;E;12;67%;57%;11

Paris, France;Partly sunny;19;13;Periods of rain;18;11;W;22;73%;92%;1

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, breezy;19;7;Sunny and nice;21;10;E;13;45%;0%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers this morning;34;26;A stray thunderstorm;34;26;WSW;8;72%;71%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;31;25;Partly sunny;31;25;SSE;13;71%;44%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;25;A t-storm in spots;34;24;E;8;56%;64%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;16;10;Showers around;17;15;SW;23;58%;87%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;28;10;Sunny and nice;24;11;NW;9;52%;0%;6

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;22;12;A bit of rain;22;12;W;16;50%;74%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;28;18;Plenty of sunshine;29;19;SW;10;52%;0%;7

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;22;Brief p.m. showers;28;23;SE;19;73%;82%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;11;6;Mostly cloudy;10;5;NNW;16;60%;5%;2

Riga, Latvia;Afternoon rain;19;13;Spotty showers;18;10;S;9;79%;85%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Turning sunny;29;20;Plenty of sun;29;20;ENE;10;58%;0%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;39;26;Sunny and very warm;42;25;ENE;11;12%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;24;14;Mostly sunny;27;15;S;9;62%;1%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy with a shower;22;14;Cooler with rain;15;12;W;12;95%;92%;1

San Francisco, United States;Thundershower;23;17;Partly sunny, nice;21;15;WSW;16;80%;14%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;27;17;Showers and t-storms;27;18;ESE;8;71%;76%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;33;26;Some sun, a shower;32;26;SSE;8;70%;68%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;23;19;A t-storm in spots;24;19;ESE;7;100%;72%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;28;15;Mostly sunny;28;14;NE;17;23%;13%;13

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;16;7;Occasional rain;14;5;SW;6;68%;57%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;25;N;7;77%;64%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;24;14;Sunny and delightful;27;14;NNW;9;61%;0%;6

Seattle, United States;Partial sunshine;23;12;Partly sunny;20;11;NNE;8;61%;8%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and warmer;29;16;Sunny and pleasant;26;16;N;6;48%;0%;6

Shanghai, China;Clouds, less humid;29;23;Partly sunny, nice;28;23;NNE;18;59%;0%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun;33;27;Partly sunny;32;27;SE;10;67%;56%;13

Sofia, Bulgaria;Some sunshine;27;13;Partly sunny, nice;26;11;W;13;52%;7%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;26;Some sun, a shower;31;25;SE;16;74%;65%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;19;11;Spotty showers;17;11;SE;14;72%;85%;2

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sunshine;26;19;Mostly sunny, breezy;32;11;WSW;28;23%;56%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very windy;33;26;Rain and wind;28;25;NE;55;85%;96%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and drizzle;20;12;A brief shower;17;10;S;10;83%;82%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;29;12;Nice with sunshine;28;13;SE;11;28%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;29;18;Sunny and very warm;33;16;N;7;42%;1%;6

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;35;22;Mostly sunny;33;22;S;10;19%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;35;24;Plenty of sunshine;34;26;NNE;12;49%;25%;8

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;28;19;Partly sunny;27;15;E;8;55%;25%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Brief a.m. showers;26;23;Becoming cloudy;29;22;E;14;66%;58%;6

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;22;13;More sun than clouds;21;15;SSE;7;82%;12%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;31;22;Sunny and nice;32;22;E;14;53%;0%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and warmer;33;22;Sunny and nice;29;18;WNW;17;44%;0%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;22;6;Mostly sunny;23;9;ESE;13;35%;2%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Clearing;21;11;Mostly sunny;19;11;NE;8;56%;5%;4

Vienna, Austria;A little a.m. rain;18;11;Warmer;23;12;S;11;45%;7%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;W;8;69%;63%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;21;13;Spotty showers;17;11;SSW;15;81%;84%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and drizzle;16;11;Sun and clouds;19;13;SW;20;68%;60%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower in the p.m.;14;7;Rain and drizzle;16;12;NNW;25;73%;70%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;32;25;A thunderstorm;33;25;W;8;71%;66%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Brilliant sunshine;31;15;Plenty of sunshine;32;16;NE;7;34%;0%;6

_____

_____

