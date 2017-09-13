Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Tuesday, September 12, 2017
City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;27;23;A thunderstorm;29;23;SW;11;82%;63%;13
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;43;30;Sunny and very warm;41;30;ENE;15;40%;0%;10
Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;36;20;Sunny and hot;38;19;W;15;32%;0%;7
Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and nice;29;19;Partly sunny, nice;27;20;E;16;66%;0%;7
Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;17;12;Spotty showers;17;10;W;43;69%;84%;3
Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;15;11;Rain and drizzle;14;10;SE;21;75%;79%;1
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasing clouds;35;20;Turning sunny;32;17;ESE;11;24%;7%;6
Astana, Kazakhstan;A shower or two;7;-1;Warmer;12;4;SE;14;57%;15%;3
Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun, nice;29;18;Partly sunny, warmer;33;19;N;7;59%;28%;7
Athens, Greece;Sunny and nice;32;22;Sunny and pleasant;32;22;SW;11;46%;0%;6
Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;14;11;Becoming cloudy;17;13;WNW;21;66%;78%;4
Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;46;26;Sunny and hot;46;25;NW;12;11%;0%;7
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Some sun, a t-storm;33;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;WSW;8;74%;64%;6
Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;21;Mostly cloudy;29;21;SE;10;68%;63%;8
Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly cloudy;34;26;A stray thunderstorm;35;25;SW;9;69%;63%;10
Barcelona, Spain;A little a.m. rain;23;18;Partly sunny;26;20;SW;18;63%;5%;5
Beijing, China;Sunny and nice;29;19;Partly sunny, humid;28;19;SSW;10;66%;35%;4
Belgrade, Serbia;A p.m. t-storm;25;13;Partly sunny;23;12;SSE;8;63%;5%;5
Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;18;10;Spotty showers;17;11;SW;28;68%;72%;2
Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;21;8;Rather cloudy;19;8;ESE;12;67%;44%;13
Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;28;13;Sunny and nice;29;14;ENE;20;35%;0%;11
Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers around;18;10;Periods of sun;21;12;SSW;21;51%;5%;4
Brussels, Belgium;A passing shower;18;12;Spotty showers;17;10;WSW;27;63%;84%;2
Bucharest, Romania;Sunny intervals;29;15;Sun and some clouds;29;11;WNW;13;48%;6%;5
Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm in spots;19;11;Partly sunny;22;13;SW;12;57%;8%;4
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny;18;11;Becoming cloudy;18;13;NE;13;72%;16%;4
Bujumbura, Burundi;Becoming cloudy;32;17;Partly sunny;32;16;NNW;8;28%;30%;13
Busan, South Korea;Pleasant and warmer;29;17;Sunny and nice;28;19;NE;11;44%;1%;7
Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;37;24;Sunny and hot;38;24;N;17;33%;0%;8
Cape Town, South Africa;Inc. clouds;19;11;Mostly cloudy;17;9;S;14;52%;5%;2
Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;21;A t-storm in spots;27;21;S;6;65%;64%;10
Chennai, India;Showers;33;27;A t-storm in spots;34;27;SW;16;75%;66%;6
Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;24;17;Clouds breaking;22;16;SSE;12;79%;43%;3
Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers, some heavy;32;25;Heavy showers;29;25;S;13;83%;97%;3
Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;16;11;Rain and a t-storm;15;11;SW;35;74%;86%;1
Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;32;26;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;NNW;10;80%;42%;11
Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun, nice;29;18;Mostly sunny;33;20;SE;7;42%;0%;8
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;Partly sunny;31;20;SE;16;66%;44%;12
Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;36;27;Sunny and very warm;37;27;ESE;7;55%;10%;9
Denver, United States;Partly sunny;32;17;A t-storm in spots;32;16;SW;10;30%;55%;6
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Couple of t-storms;32;27;A thunderstorm;33;27;SSW;10;71%;71%;10
Dili, East Timor;Becoming cloudy;35;23;Mostly cloudy;32;23;SE;8;57%;66%;5
Dublin, Ireland;Rain this afternoon;14;8;Thundershowers;14;8;W;30;75%;71%;4
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and nice;34;15;Clouding up;31;14;NNE;9;17%;1%;6
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Abundant sunshine;34;22;Mostly sunny, nice;26;19;ENE;23;82%;0%;7
Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;NW;10;81%;73%;9
Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;28;10;Sunny and pleasant;29;11;NE;10;26%;0%;11
Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;ESE;6;76%;68%;10
Helsinki, Finland;Periods of rain;18;11;Spotty showers;16;10;SSW;15;88%;84%;2
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;33;24;A thunderstorm;34;26;SW;9;72%;83%;11
Hong Kong, China;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;E;12;73%;68%;10
Honolulu, United States;Showers and t-storms;30;21;A shower;30;23;ENE;9;62%;74%;10
Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;ESE;7;68%;79%;4
Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;34;22;Mostly sunny;35;23;N;14;47%;7%;8
Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sun;31;21;Sunny and very warm;29;22;ENE;12;59%;3%;6
Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;32;24;Partly sunny;34;23;E;12;54%;33%;12
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;38;29;Mostly sunny and hot;39;30;NNW;15;47%;0%;10
Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, warm;31;12;Mostly sunny;28;13;NW;12;16%;0%;8
Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;34;11;Sunny and pleasant;30;12;N;5;19%;17%;8
Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;34;27;Partly sunny;33;26;W;17;62%;5%;10
Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;28;19;A t-storm in spots;28;19;NW;8;74%;66%;6
Khartoum, Sudan;Decreasing clouds;37;29;Mostly sunny;38;29;S;10;35%;8%;12
Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and very warm;28;17;Partly sunny, cooler;20;12;WSW;19;69%;28%;3
Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;26;Partly sunny, warm;33;25;NNE;11;62%;44%;11
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;30;22;Nice with some sun;30;22;WSW;12;55%;44%;12
Kolkata, India;A t-storm or two;35;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;26;SSW;10;74%;76%;3
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Sun and clouds;35;23;Couple of t-storms;31;24;WNW;8;81%;76%;13
La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. shower or two;10;1;A shower or two;11;1;NNE;11;71%;79%;12
Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly cloudy;28;23;A thunderstorm;29;24;SW;15;78%;63%;11
Lima, Peru;Cloudy;19;15;Partly sunny;19;15;S;21;75%;10%;7
Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;27;17;Sunny and delightful;28;17;N;13;64%;0%;6
London, United Kingdom;Breezy with some sun;19;12;A shower;17;9;WSW;31;61%;68%;4
Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;29;19;Clouds breaking;25;17;SSW;10;61%;11%;7
Luanda, Angola;Clearing;26;21;Nice with some sun;27;22;SW;11;74%;44%;11
Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;27;16;Mostly sunny;31;18;WSW;7;31%;0%;6
Male, Maldives;Heavy showers;30;27;Heavy a.m. showers;30;27;WSW;27;78%;88%;4
Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;NW;9;64%;50%;12
Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;S;10;75%;65%;5
Melbourne, Australia;A little a.m. rain;20;11;Spotty showers;15;6;W;27;71%;89%;5
Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;23;9;Partly sunny, nice;24;12;S;5;38%;23%;12
Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SE;10;75%;66%;7
Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, warm;26;13;Morning rain, cooler;17;11;SW;16;83%;74%;3
Mogadishu, Somalia;Sun and some clouds;34;25;Partly sunny;30;24;SSW;20;67%;45%;13
Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine;17;8;A little p.m. rain;17;13;ENE;11;76%;80%;5
Montreal, Canada;Sunshine, pleasant;24;14;Mostly sunny;25;15;SW;4;68%;5%;5
Moscow, Russia;Warm with some sun;25;16;A shower in the p.m.;23;12;SW;16;71%;73%;3
Mumbai, India;Mostly cloudy, warm;35;27;Spotty showers;33;26;SE;10;81%;89%;6
Nairobi, Kenya;Low clouds;25;12;Mostly cloudy;25;13;ENE;9;59%;30%;11
New York, United States;Partly sunny;28;19;Sun and clouds;26;20;S;11;55%;55%;6
Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very hot;37;20;Sunny and hot;36;21;WNW;13;39%;0%;7
Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain;15;5;Brief a.m. showers;9;3;W;19;84%;70%;1
Osaka-shi, Japan;Morning rain;28;21;Increasing clouds;30;20;NNE;7;57%;2%;6
Oslo, Norway;Heavy showers;15;9;Spotty showers;16;9;NNE;9;72%;70%;1
Ottawa, Canada;Sunny and pleasant;25;10;Increasing clouds;26;12;SW;10;70%;5%;5
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;30;25;Partly sunny;29;26;ESE;22;74%;70%;11
Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;32;23;Showers and t-storms;30;24;NW;6;83%;77%;6
Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;34;25;A t-storm in spots;34;24;E;12;67%;57%;11
Paris, France;Partly sunny;19;13;Periods of rain;18;11;W;22;73%;92%;1
Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, breezy;19;7;Sunny and nice;21;10;E;13;45%;0%;6
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers this morning;34;26;A stray thunderstorm;34;26;WSW;8;72%;71%;11
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;31;25;Partly sunny;31;25;SSE;13;71%;44%;10
Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;25;A t-storm in spots;34;24;E;8;56%;64%;9
Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;16;10;Showers around;17;15;SW;23;58%;87%;2
Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;28;10;Sunny and nice;24;11;NW;9;52%;0%;6
Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;22;12;A bit of rain;22;12;W;16;50%;74%;8
Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;28;18;Plenty of sunshine;29;19;SW;10;52%;0%;7
Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;22;Brief p.m. showers;28;23;SE;19;73%;82%;7
Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;11;6;Mostly cloudy;10;5;NNW;16;60%;5%;2
Riga, Latvia;Afternoon rain;19;13;Spotty showers;18;10;S;9;79%;85%;3
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Turning sunny;29;20;Plenty of sun;29;20;ENE;10;58%;0%;8
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;39;26;Sunny and very warm;42;25;ENE;11;12%;0%;10
Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;24;14;Mostly sunny;27;15;S;9;62%;1%;5
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy with a shower;22;14;Cooler with rain;15;12;W;12;95%;92%;1
San Francisco, United States;Thundershower;23;17;Partly sunny, nice;21;15;WSW;16;80%;14%;4
San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;27;17;Showers and t-storms;27;18;ESE;8;71%;76%;8
San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;33;26;Some sun, a shower;32;26;SSE;8;70%;68%;11
San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;23;19;A t-storm in spots;24;19;ESE;7;100%;72%;11
Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;28;15;Mostly sunny;28;14;NE;17;23%;13%;13
Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;16;7;Occasional rain;14;5;SW;6;68%;57%;2
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;25;N;7;77%;64%;9
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;24;14;Sunny and delightful;27;14;NNW;9;61%;0%;6
Seattle, United States;Partial sunshine;23;12;Partly sunny;20;11;NNE;8;61%;8%;4
Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and warmer;29;16;Sunny and pleasant;26;16;N;6;48%;0%;6
Shanghai, China;Clouds, less humid;29;23;Partly sunny, nice;28;23;NNE;18;59%;0%;8
Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun;33;27;Partly sunny;32;27;SE;10;67%;56%;13
Sofia, Bulgaria;Some sunshine;27;13;Partly sunny, nice;26;11;W;13;52%;7%;5
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;26;Some sun, a shower;31;25;SE;16;74%;65%;11
Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;19;11;Spotty showers;17;11;SE;14;72%;85%;2
Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sunshine;26;19;Mostly sunny, breezy;32;11;WSW;28;23%;56%;6
Taipei City, Taiwan;Very windy;33;26;Rain and wind;28;25;NE;55;85%;96%;2
Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and drizzle;20;12;A brief shower;17;10;S;10;83%;82%;1
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;29;12;Nice with sunshine;28;13;SE;11;28%;0%;6
Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;29;18;Sunny and very warm;33;16;N;7;42%;1%;6
Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;35;22;Mostly sunny;33;22;S;10;19%;0%;7
Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;35;24;Plenty of sunshine;34;26;NNE;12;49%;25%;8
Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;28;19;Partly sunny;27;15;E;8;55%;25%;6
Tokyo, Japan;Brief a.m. showers;26;23;Becoming cloudy;29;22;E;14;66%;58%;6
Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;22;13;More sun than clouds;21;15;SSE;7;82%;12%;5
Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;31;22;Sunny and nice;32;22;E;14;53%;0%;8
Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and warmer;33;22;Sunny and nice;29;18;WNW;17;44%;0%;7
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;22;6;Mostly sunny;23;9;ESE;13;35%;2%;5
Vancouver, Canada;Clearing;21;11;Mostly sunny;19;11;NE;8;56%;5%;4
Vienna, Austria;A little a.m. rain;18;11;Warmer;23;12;S;11;45%;7%;4
Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;W;8;69%;63%;10
Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;21;13;Spotty showers;17;11;SSW;15;81%;84%;3
Warsaw, Poland;Rain and drizzle;16;11;Sun and clouds;19;13;SW;20;68%;60%;4
Wellington, New Zealand;A shower in the p.m.;14;7;Rain and drizzle;16;12;NNW;25;73%;70%;4
Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;32;25;A thunderstorm;33;25;W;8;71%;66%;11
Yerevan, Armenia;Brilliant sunshine;31;15;Plenty of sunshine;32;16;NE;7;34%;0%;6
