Pakistan vs. World XI Scoreboard

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Scoreboard at the end of the first Twenty20 international between Pakistan and a World XI at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday:
|Pakistan
Fakhar Zaman c Amla b Morkel 8
Ahmed Shehzad c Sammy b Cutting 39
Babar Azam c Miller b Tahir 86
Shoaib Malik b Perera 38
Sarfraz Ahmed c Paine b Perera 4
Imad Wasim not out 15
Faheem Ashraf not out 0
Extras: (1lb, 6w) 7
TOTAL: (for 5 wickets) 197
Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-130, 3-142, 4-161, 5-182
Did not bat: Shadab Khan, Sohail Khan, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees
Bowling: Morne Morkel 4-0-32-1, Thisara Perera 4-0-51-2, Ben Cutting 4-0-38-1 (1w), Imran Tahir 4-0-34-1 (5w), Grant Elliott 2-0-17-0, Darren Sammy 2-0-24-0
|World XI
Tamim Iqbal b Raees 18
Hashim Amla c Wasim b Raees 26
Tim Paine c Raees b Sohail Khan 25
Faf du Plessis c sub (Umar Amin) b Shadab Khan 29
David Miller st Ahmed b Shadab Khan 9
Grant Elliott c Wasim b Sohail Khan 14
Thisara Perera run out 17
Darren Sammy not out 29
Ben Cutting not out 0
Extras: (6lb, 4w) 10
TOTAL: (for 7 wickets) 177
Fall of wickets: 1-43, 2-48, 3-101, 4-108, 5-123, 6-146, 7-173
Did not bat: Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.
Bowling: Imad Wasim 4-0-22-0 (1w), Sohail Khan 4-0-28-2 (1w), Hasan Ali 4-0-44-0, Rumman Raees 3-0-37-2 (1w), Faheem Ashraf 1-0-7-0, Shadab Khan 4-0-33-2 (1w)
Toss: won by World XI
Result: Pakistan won by 20 runs.
Series: Pakistan leads three-match 1-0.
Umpires: Ahsan Raza, Pakistan and Aleem Dar, Pakistan.
TV umpire: Shozab Raza. Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.