Pakistan vs. World XI Scoreboard

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Scoreboard at the end of the first Twenty20 international between Pakistan and a World XI at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday:

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman c Amla b Morkel 8

Ahmed Shehzad c Sammy b Cutting 39

Babar Azam c Miller b Tahir 86

Shoaib Malik b Perera 38

Sarfraz Ahmed c Paine b Perera 4

Imad Wasim not out 15

Faheem Ashraf not out 0

Extras: (1lb, 6w) 7

TOTAL: (for 5 wickets) 197

Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-130, 3-142, 4-161, 5-182

Did not bat: Shadab Khan, Sohail Khan, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees

Bowling: Morne Morkel 4-0-32-1, Thisara Perera 4-0-51-2, Ben Cutting 4-0-38-1 (1w), Imran Tahir 4-0-34-1 (5w), Grant Elliott 2-0-17-0, Darren Sammy 2-0-24-0

World XI

Tamim Iqbal b Raees 18

Hashim Amla c Wasim b Raees 26

Tim Paine c Raees b Sohail Khan 25

Faf du Plessis c sub (Umar Amin) b Shadab Khan 29

David Miller st Ahmed b Shadab Khan 9

Grant Elliott c Wasim b Sohail Khan 14

Thisara Perera run out 17

Darren Sammy not out 29

Ben Cutting not out 0

Extras: (6lb, 4w) 10

TOTAL: (for 7 wickets) 177

Fall of wickets: 1-43, 2-48, 3-101, 4-108, 5-123, 6-146, 7-173

Did not bat: Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.

Bowling: Imad Wasim 4-0-22-0 (1w), Sohail Khan 4-0-28-2 (1w), Hasan Ali 4-0-44-0, Rumman Raees 3-0-37-2 (1w), Faheem Ashraf 1-0-7-0, Shadab Khan 4-0-33-2 (1w)

Toss: won by World XI

Result: Pakistan won by 20 runs.

Series: Pakistan leads three-match 1-0.

Umpires: Ahsan Raza, Pakistan and Aleem Dar, Pakistan.

TV umpire: Shozab Raza. Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.