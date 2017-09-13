Brazil fire department officials accused of taking bribes

SAO PAULO (AP) — Police in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro have arrested more than 30 fire department officials accused of taking bribes to let businesses avoid safety checks.

Rio's Public Prosecutor's office says the officials were charging between $242 and $10,000 to give licenses without the required checks of electrical and hydraulic installations and emergency exits.

The arrests were made Tuesday.

Gas leaks and faulty construction safety measures are often cited as the cause of explosions and the collapse of homes, restaurants and shops in Rio.