Irma cancels honeymoon, postpones funeral, disrupts trips

Hurricane Irma and the other recent storms not only disrupted life for folks who live in Florida and the Caribbean, it also had an impact on travel plans for thousands of people.

One couple canceled a Caribbean honeymoon. A family that planned to gather in Florida for a funeral had to postpone services, leaving them unsettled. A couple from Colorado substituted a road trip in their home state for a Florida beach getaway. And a Florida mom took her kids on an impromptu "evacuation vacation" to San Francisco, the only place she could get tickets to fly to.