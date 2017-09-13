  1. Home
  2. World

Argentina delivers thousands of WWII-era documents to Israel

By  Associated Press
2017/09/13 01:49

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and Argentina's President Mauricio Macri, stand arm in arm, at the government house in Buenos Aires,

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talks at the government house in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. Netanyahu arrived to Arge

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, receives from Argentina's President Mauricio Macri, a box with digital documentation of the Holocaust

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina has given Israel thousands of World War II era documents during a visit by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he says marks "a new dawn" in his country's relationship with Latin America.

The digital documents delivered Tuesday by President Mauricio Macri include more than 140,000 secret files and photographs from 1939-1950. They were digitized by Argentina and the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington.

Argentina remained neutral during the war but later became a refuge for fleeing Nazi criminals.

Netanyahu arrived Monday in Buenos Aires for the first visit by an Israeli leader to the region since Israel's creation in 1948. He is also scheduled to visit Colombia and Mexico before going to New York, where he will address the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 26.