Cult of 'The Room' cheers James Franco's 'Disaster Artist'

TORONTO (AP) — The spoon-throwing, football-tossing cult of "The Room" was out in full force at the premiere of James Franco's "The Disaster Artist," a making-of movie that earned the blessing of the notorious film's creator Tommy Wiseau.

"The Disaster Artist" premiered at a midnight screening early Tuesday before a raucous "Tommy!"-chanting audience at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film, which Franco directed and stars in as Wiseau, chronicles the creation of one of the most famously bad movies ever made.

But 2003's "The Room" became an object of deep affection for moviegoers who cackle through late-night screenings of the film with a host of rituals. Wiseau told Franco that he was 99.9 percent pleased with "The Disaster Artist." He objects primarily to way Franco depicts him throwing a football.