Prominent Latino group snubs Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the first time in almost 40 years, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute is not inviting a sitting president to its annual convention.

The caucus is one of the leading institutions in the development of young Latino leaders and is non-partisan, though only two of the 25 members of Congress in its advisory council are Republican.

Donald Trump upset many Latinos from the start of his candidacy, when he referred to Mexican immigrants as "criminals." Since becoming president, he decided to phase out the protection from deportation for young immigrants living in the United States illegally who were brought to the country as children.

The White House did not reply to a question about the snub.

This convention is this week.