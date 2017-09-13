Pelosi, top White House official open on border security

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top House Democrat and a senior White House official are both indicating they are open to compromise on border security to expedite legislation to help immigrants brought here illegally as kids.

White House legislative director Marc Short says that despite President Donald Trump's advocacy for a southern border wall, "I don't want us to bind ourselves into a construct that makes reaching a conclusion on DACA impossible."

DACA refers to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which has extended temporary work permits to nearly 800,000 younger immigrants. Trump has announced he will dismantle it in six months and called on Congress to act.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says House Democrats are backing legislation to help the young immigrants, but are open to border security measures.