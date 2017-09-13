Review: 'The Romanov Ransom' doesn't disappoint

"The Romanov Ransom (A Sam and Remi Fargo Adventure)" (Putnam), by Clive Cussler and Robin Burcell

Sam and Remi Fargo tackle a historical conspiracy that involves the Russian Revolution of 1917 and the Germans at the end of World War II in "The Romanov Ransom" by Clive Cussler and Robin Burcell.

The Fargos are getting ready to celebrate an anniversary when they learn that several youth they're sponsoring through their foundation who are related to Selma, their head researcher, have vanished. They put their plans on hold and fly to where they were last seen.

The two were exploring a historical rumor that a plane carrying the wealth of the Romanov family that was to be used to pay for their freedom in 1917 was hidden away, and the Nazis uncovered its whereabouts during the war. Stealing the treasure in 1947, the Germans had a bold plan to bomb Russia and blame the deed on the United States to launch World War III. The plane crashed and was lost until now.

Several factions see the countless millions from the Romanov Ransom as a way for descendants from that previous era to launch either a Fourth Reich or the initial plan from 1947 to start another war. History might have some of the details wrong, but the threat is terrifyingly real. Can the Fargos recover the missing treasure before it's too late?

Cussler teaming with Burcell for this Fargo adventure continues the trend of quality writing and an extra-fast pace tossed in with some thrilling history. Fans of this series expect nothing less, and "The Romanov Ransom" doesn't disappoint.

