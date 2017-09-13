Chainsmokers' Alex Pall sorry for comment about China

One half of the pop-electronic duo The Chainsmokers has apologized for saying he wouldn't bring his dog to China.

Buzzfeed News reports that Alex Pall's comment came during what appeared to be a promotional video shared on the duo's Twitter account for their performance in Shanghai last weekend. The video has been deleted, but Buzzfeed posted screengrabs with subtitles of the comments.

Some have accused the group of racism, suggesting Pall was making a joke about Asians eating dogs.

Pall explained on Twitter Monday that he had "read reports about dogs being slaughtered in certain provinces" of China. He says the group would "never intentionally do anything to upset our fans and we apologize if we offended anyone."

The Chainsmokers' song "Closer" topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 12 weeks last year.