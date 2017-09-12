The Latest: Prosecutor: Man 'sought to kill other Americans'

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on the trial of a U.S. citizen accused of abandoning his birth nation to fight for al-Qaida (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

A prosecutor has described a U.S. citizen accused of abandoning his birth nation to fight for al-Qaida as "an American who sought to kill other Americans."

Prosecutor Saritha Komatireddy made the remark Tuesday at the New York City trial of Muhanad Mahmoud Al Farekh.

The Texas-born Farekh has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of joining al-Qaida and participating in an attack on a U.S. military base in Afghanistan.

The defense was to give its opening statement later Tuesday.

The defendant was captured by Pakistan's security forces in 2014.

His case has drawn extra attention because of reports that American officials had debated whether to try to kill him in a drone strike, a step almost never taken against U.S. citizens.

___

