Tests in death of former Fox News host's son may take weeks

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Officials in Colorado say the investigation into the death of the son of former Fox News host Eric Bolling could take several weeks.

Boulder police spokeswoman Shannon Aulabaugh tells the Daily Camera in Boulder that an autopsy was performed Monday on 19-year-old Eric Chase Bolling, but toxicology tests could take up to four weeks. Police are still conducting interviews.

Coroner Emma Hall says Eric Chase Bolling died Friday at an apartment near the University of Colorado, where he was a student.

Fox News announced Friday that it had parted ways with Eric Bolling. The host was suspended in early August after a Huffington Post story quoted anonymous sources as saying he sent lewd photos to female co-workers over several years. Boling has filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against the reporter.

