Child heart patients treated for rare surgical infection

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — At least a dozen children who had heart surgery at Children's Hospital in New Orleans during the summer have infected incisions, apparently from contaminated equipment.

The hospital told The New Orleans Advocate that the infections have been linked to a machine that regulates a patient's temperature during heart surgery.

Its chief medical officer, Dr. John F. Heaton, told WWL-TV that the hospital has replaced the machine. He also says patients are responding to treatment.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes the bacteria in question as common in water, soil and dust.

The center says on its website that contaminated medical devices can infect the skin and soft tissues under the skin.

It says treatment includes removing infected tissue or draining pus, plus lengthy antibiotic treatment.