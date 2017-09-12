Mnuchin says he's still hopeful for tax bill by year's end

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he is hopeful that Congress will pass a major tax overhaul this year and is signaling that the administration would be open to changes sought by Congress to improve the chances for passage.

In an interview with CNBC, Mnuchin also says the administration would support making the tax cuts effective back to the start of this year if a measure didn't pass until 2018. He also says he would consider including an infrastructure spending bill as part of the tax overhaul legislation.

In a wide-ranging interview, Mnuchin offers praise for Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen but says she is just one of a number of people President Donald Trump is considering to lead the Fed after Yellen's term expires in February.