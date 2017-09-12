The Latest: Safety board says human drivers still critical

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on a safety board meeting on semiautonomous control systems in cars (all times local):

9:40 a.m.

The chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board is cautioning drivers that they can't simply turn the driving over to the semiautonomous control systems of the cars on the market today.

Robert Sumwalt says it's important to make that clear that there are no self-driving cars available for sale despite "all the messages out there" about autonomous vehicles. He says today's automation systems augment, rather than replace, human drivers.

Sumwalt made his remarks as he opened an NTSB meeting to determine the likely cause of a crash last year that killed a man using the semiautonomous driving systems of his Tesla Model S sedan.

It's the first known fatal crash of a highway vehicle operating under automated control systems.

3:05 a.m.

Investigators will meet to determine the likely cause of a crash last year that killed a man using the semi-autonomous driving systems of his Tesla Model S sedan.

The case has raised questions about the ability of automakers to keep the attention of drivers engaged as new technology allows them to cede greater control to their vehicles.

The National Transportation Safety Board takes up the crash Tuesday, the same day Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is scheduled to unveil safety guidelines for automakers seeking to market self-driving cars. The board's recommendations often carry weight with regulators.

Tech company owner Joshua Brown of Ohio had Tesla's cruise control and lane-keeping systems engaged when the vehicle failed to stop for a semitrailer turning left onto a highway near Gainesville, Florida, in May 2016.