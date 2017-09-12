The Latest: Saakashvili to face court over border crossing

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Latest on ex-Georgia president and former Ukraine governor Mikhail Saakhashvili return to Ukraine (all times local):

4:00 p.m.

Mikhail Saakashvili has been served notice by Ukrainian police after he forced his way across the border from Poland in a move that puts him on a collision course with the authorities in Kiev.

Ukrainian border guards and police turned up at the hotel in the Western Ukrainian city of Lviv where the former Georgian president and ex-governor of Ukraine's Odessa region was staying Tuesday.

They presented Saakashvili with an official document detailing the violation. Local media report he was ordered to appear at a court hearing over the incident in Lviv on Monday.

The headstrong and divisive Saakashvili poses a challenge to Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, who was once his patron but revoked his Ukrainian citizenship in July.

Surrounded by supporters, he broke through a cordon of Ukrainian border guards in chaotic scenes at the Ukraine-Poland border Sunday.

