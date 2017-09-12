EU escalates efforts to preserve rule of law in Poland

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has escalated its case against Poland over what it sees as democratic backsliding in the Central European nation.

The European Commission, which polices law in the 28-member bloc, says it has taken the second of three steps in its infringement procedure against Poland.

Poland's ruling Law and Justice party is pushing to overhaul the nation's justice system in a way that gives its direct power over the courts, saying it seeks to create a more efficient justice system. The Commission, however, sees the move as an attack on the independence of the justice system.

The Commission said Tuesday it was giving Poland a month to comply with its recommendations. After that, it may take the case to the EU Court of Justice if Poland doesn't change course.