Man spared jail after victim asks judge for leniency

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who pleaded guilty to robbing a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint has been spared jail time after his victim asked the judge for leniency.

The Daily Hampshire Gazette (http://bit.ly/2vRdMKa ) reports that Tyson Burnett was sentenced Monday to five years of probation after pleading guilty in Hampshire Superior Court to armed assault with intent to rob.

The 20-year-old Burnett was one of three people who robbed Jaime Chadwick, a driver for Bruno's Pizza in Amherst in December 2015.

They pointed what turned out to be a BB gun at Chadwick, who refused to give them money.

Chadwick told the court Burnett was young and made a mistake and "should get a pass somewhere along the way."

The judge called Chadwick's words "very magnanimous."

The other defendants previously pleaded guilty.

