BC--- News Digest

MYANMAR-ATTACKS — The Bangladeshi prime minister is visiting a struggling refugee camp that has absorbed some of the hundreds of thousands who fled recent violence in Myanmar. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said she wished for peace for the Rohingya and would not "tolerate injustice" against them. By Al-Emrun Garjon and Tofayel Ahmed. Sent 630 words, photos. With MYANMAR-ATTACKS-THE LATEST.

NKOREA-SANCTIONS-PAIN — North Korea will be feeling the pain of new United Nations sanctions targeting some of its biggest remaining foreign revenue streams. But the Security Council eased off the biggest target of all: the oil the North needs to stay alive, and to fuel its million-man military. By Eric Talmadge. Sent 940 words, photos.

UNITED NATIONS-NORTH KOREA-SANCTIONS — The U.N. Security Council unanimously approved new sanctions on North Korea but not the toughest-ever measures sought by the Trump administration to ban all oil imports and freeze international assets of the government and its leader, Kim Jong Un. By Edith M. Lederer. Sent 1,300 words, photos, video.

SKOREA-CHILD SURVEILLANCE — A South Korean child-monitoring smartphone app that was removed from the market in 2015 after it was found to be riddled with security flaws has been reissued under a new name and still puts children at risk, researchers said. By Youkyung Lee and Raphael Satter. Sent 760 words, photo.

CAMBODIA-POLITICS — Cambodia's main opposition party said it is determined to participate in elections next year despite the arrest of the party's leader for alleged treason. By Sopheng Cheang. Sent 230 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-GAY-MARRIAGE — Australians begin receiving their postal ballots on legalizing gay marriage as a new opinion poll showed that most of those who intend to vote are in favor of marriage equality. By Rod McGuirk. Sent 620 words, photos.

CHINA-ISLAM — A member of a Muslim minority group has been sentenced to two years in a Chinese prison after forming online discussions groups to teach about Islam. Sent 230 words.

THAILAND-RED BULL HEIR — Interpol has released a "wanted" listing for a Thai heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune who is accused in a car crash that killed a Bangkok police officer five years ago. Sent 310 words, photo.

ASIA-STORM — A tropical depression dumped heavy rains in the Philippines, flooding metropolitan Manila and nearby provinces and causing a landslide that killed two brothers. Sent 300 words, photos.

SKOREA-OLYMPICS-TICKETS — Five months before they begin, the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics are barely an afterthought for most South Koreans, with slow local ticket sales amid the biggest political scandal in years and a torrent of North Korean weapons tests. By Kim Tong-Hyung. Sent 1,400 words, photos.

FINANCIAL:

JAPAN-NISSAN-PRODUCTION — Aiming to get an edge in an intensely competitive industry, Japanese automaker Nissan says it's attempting to foster a corporate culture that will produce manufacturing innovations in leaps and bounds instead of steady incremental improvement. By Yuri Kageyama. Sent 620 words, photos.

SKOREA-SAMSUNG-FOLDABLE PHONE — Samsung Electronics Co. aims to launch a foldable smartphone next year under its Galaxy Note brand. By Youkyung Lee. Sent 440 words, photos.

FOXCONN PLANT — The Wisconsin Senate is poised to approve nearly $3 billion in cash payments for Foxconn Technology Group, an unprecedented incentive package for the electronics company to locate a flat-screen factory in the state. SENT: 440 words.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were mostly higher, encouraged by optimism on Wall Street as Hurricane Irma weakened and made way for recovery efforts and a North Korean holiday passed without new missile launches. By Yuri Kageyama. Sent 410 words, photos.

