The Latest: Florida begins to dig out after Irma

Overturned trailer homes are shown in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in the Florida Keys. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Steve Miccio secures a tree limb with a rope as he and others work to remove the tree from the roof of his Gulf Road home Tarpon Springs, Fla., Monday
This combination of satellite images provided by DigitalGlobe shows Philipsburg, Sint Maarten on Aug. 25, 2016, and Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, after Hurr
This combination of satellite images provided by DigitalGlobe shows Providenciales, in Turks and Caicos Islands on Jan 1, 2016, and Sunday, Sept. 10,
This image released by the Monroe County Board of County Commissioners shows debris along the Overseas Highway in the Florida Keys, Fla., Monday, Sept
Stephen Miccio, 27, walks over downed tree limbs in the backyard of his home along Gulf Road in Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 in Tarpon Springs, Fla. Miccio
Local residents arriving to check on their boats pass by a sailboat resting on the bottom at Lang's Marina after Hurricane Irma moved through, Monday,
Local resident Michael Whitemore passes a swamped shrimp boat as he checks to see if a friend's boat survived at Lang's Marina after Hurricane Irma mo
Boats are partially submerged in the wake of Hurricane Irma, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Key Largo, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Motorists turn around after a levee from a phosphate plant ruptured from rain and wind associated with Hurricane Irma on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Ho
A City of Tybee police officer checks the well being of a resident fleeing her flooded home on Tybee Island, Ga., Monday, Sept., 11, 2017. Parts of th
Pedestrians walk by a flooded car on a street as Tropical Storm Irma hits Charleston, S.C., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
MIAMI (AP) — The Latest on Irma (all times local):
2:15 a.m.
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.
The fate of the Florida Keys, where Irma rumbled through with Category 4 muscle, remains largely a question mark. Communication and access were cut and authorities dangled only vague assessments of ruinous impact.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott called the storm "devastating" after emerging from a Monday fly-over of the Keys.
A Navy aircraft carrier was due to anchor off Key West to help in search-and-rescue efforts.
The governor described overturned mobile homes, washed-ashore boats and rampant flood damage.
Six deaths in Florida have been blamed on Irma, along with three in Georgia and one in South Carolina. At least 35 people were killed in the Caribbean.
___
HURRICANE NEWSLETTER — Get the best of the AP's all-formats reporting on Irma and Harvey in your inbox: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb