St. Martin's residents struggle with desperate conditions

PHILIPSBURG, St. Martin (AP) — Hundreds of people across an island shared by Dutch St. Martin and French St. Martin are trying to rebuild the lives they had before Hurricane Irma hit.
Help was making it to the island, from the Dutch and French governments, other nations and private organizations. A French military ship with supplies was due to arrive Tuesday, coinciding with a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron.
Hundreds of tourists are still trying to leave the island, with dozens lining up outside the Princess Juliana Airport, where only five large letters of its name remains.
Amid a widespread power outage, many are struggling to maintain a semblance of the life they had before Irma as they fight off hunger and thirst.