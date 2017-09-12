Suspect in 1975 slayings of sisters expected to plead guilty

BEDFORD, Va. (AP) — A man charged with killing two young sisters from Maryland is expected to plead guilty more than four decades after the girls vanished during a trip to a local shopping mall.

Lloyd Lee Welch Jr. is scheduled to appear in a Virginia court Tuesday. Welch is accused of snatching 12-year-old Sheila Lyon and 10-year-old Katherine Lyon in March 1975. Authorities believe he burned the girls' bodies on a remote mountain in Bedford County, Virginia. They were never recovered.

It's not known if prosecutors agreed not to pursue the death penalty in exchange for Welch's guilty pleas.

Welch was scheduled to go on trial Tuesday, but his trial request was withdrawn last week. The Washington Post reported that Welch plans to plead guilty in an agreement that will also resolve two unrelated sexual assault cases against him.