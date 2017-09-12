Trump's voter commission meets amid concerns about mission

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A commission created by President Donald Trump to investigate his allegations of voter fraud is scheduled to meet in New Hampshire.

The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity has spurred controversy since it was established in May. Critics say the Republican president is using the commission to support his unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud that cost him the popular vote during the 2016 election.

There have been isolated cases of voter fraud in the U.S. But there's no evidence of it being a widespread problem, as Trump suggests.

The New Hampshire chapters of the American Civil Liberties Union and the NAACP say they plan to call for the commission's dismantling. Tuesday's meeting is the commission's second but its first outside Washington, D.C.

The vice chairman of the commission is Republican Kris Kobach, who's Kansas' secretary of state.