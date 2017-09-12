BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Friday's Matches
Arsenal 0, Colon 1
Velez Sarsfield 2, Atletico Tucuman 0
|Saturday's Matches
Olimpo 1, Independiente 1
Belgrano 1, San Martin 0
Estudiantes 0, Defensa y Justicia 1
Patronato Parana 2, Argentinos Jrs 1
Racing Club 4, Temperley 1
|Sunday's Matches
CA Chacarita Juniors 1, Tigre 1
Godoy Cruz 2, Talleres 1
Rosario Central 0, San Lorenzo 0
River Plate 3, Banfield 1
Lanus 0, Boca Juniors 1
|Monday's Match
Santa Fe 1, Gimnasia 0