By  Associated Press
2017/09/12 08:45
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Primera A
Friday's Matches

Arsenal 0, Colon 1

Velez Sarsfield 2, Atletico Tucuman 0

Saturday's Matches

Olimpo 1, Independiente 1

Belgrano 1, San Martin 0

Estudiantes 0, Defensa y Justicia 1

Patronato Parana 2, Argentinos Jrs 1

Racing Club 4, Temperley 1

Sunday's Matches

CA Chacarita Juniors 1, Tigre 1

Godoy Cruz 2, Talleres 1

Rosario Central 0, San Lorenzo 0

River Plate 3, Banfield 1

Lanus 0, Boca Juniors 1

Monday's Match

Santa Fe 1, Gimnasia 0