  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/09/12 10:45
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
Argentine Football Standings
Primera Division, Torneo Inicial
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Velez Sarsfield 2 2 0 0 5 0 6
Boca Juniors 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
River Plate 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
Racing Club 2 1 1 0 5 2 4
Independiente 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
Defensa y Justicia 2 1 1 0 5 4 4
Colon 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
Santa Fe 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
Talleres 2 1 0 1 6 4 3
San Martin 2 1 0 1 2 1 3
Godoy Cruz 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
Belgrano 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Estudiantes 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Banfield 2 1 0 1 3 4 3
Huracan 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
Atletico Tucuman 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
Patronato Parana 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
San Lorenzo 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
Rosario Central 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
Chacarita Jrs 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Gimnasia 2 0 1 1 4 5 1
Newell's 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
Tigre 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
Olimpo 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
Argentinos Jrs 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Arsenal 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
Lanus 2 0 0 2 2 6 0
Temperley 2 0 0 2 1 5 0
Friday, Sept. 8

Arsenal 0, Colon 1

Velez Sarsfield 2, Atletico Tucuman 0

Saturday, Sept. 9

Olimpo 1, Independiente 1

Belgrano 1, San Martin 0

Estudiantes 0, Defensa y Justicia 1

Patronato Parana 2, Argentinos Jrs 1

Racing Club 4, Temperley 1

Sunday, Sept. 10

Chacarita Jrs 1, Tigre 1

Godoy Cruz 2, Talleres 1

Rosario Central 0, San Lorenzo 0

River Plate 3, Banfield 1

Lanus 0, Boca Juniors 1

Monday, Sept. 11

Santa Fe 1, Gimnasia 0

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Huracan 1, Newell's 0

Friday, Sept. 15

Tigre vs. Patronato Parana 2205 GMT

Saturday, Sept. 16

Colon vs. Estudiantes 0005 GMT

Defensa y Justicia vs. Santa Fe 1705 GMT

Argentinos Jrs vs. Belgrano 1705 GMT

Newell's vs. Olimpo 1915 GMT

San Lorenzo vs. Arsenal 2105 GMT

Independiente vs. Lanus 2305 GMT

Sunday, Sept. 17

Talleres vs. Velez Sarsfield 1405 GMT

Atletico Tucuman vs. Chacarita Jrs 1705 GMT

Banfield vs. Racing Club 1905 GMT

Boca Juniors vs. Godoy Cruz 2105 GMT

San Martin vs. River Plate 2305 GMT

Monday, Sept. 18

Gimnasia vs. Huracan 2205 GMT

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Temperley vs. Rosario Central 0005 GMT