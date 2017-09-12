Ellsbury breaks Rose catcher's interference mark on birthday

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacoby Ellsbury set an obscure major league record on his 34th birthday.

He reached base on catcher's interference for the 30th time, topping that mark that had been held by Pete Rose.

Ellsbury nicked the mitt of Tampa Bay catcher Wilson Ramos on a slow curveball from Jake Odorizzi in the fourth inning on Monday night at Citi Field and was awarded first base.

Ellsbury set the season mark with 12 last year and has four this season.

Rose, baseball's career hits leader, had 15,890 plate appearances. Ellsbury reached the record in 5,308.

___

