BC-GLF--Presidents Cup Standings

|At Liberty National Golf Club
|Jersey City, New Jersey
|Sept. 29-Oct. 1, 2017
|Final
|Top 10 automatically qualify
|United States
|1. Dustin Johnson
|10,455
|2. Jordan Spieth
|9,572
|3. Justin Thomas
|8,581
|4. Rickie Fowler
|5,325
|5. Daniel Berger
|5,233
|6. Brooks Koepka
|5,096
|7. Kevin Kisner
|5,008
|8. Patrick Reed
|4,600
|9. Matt Kuchar
|4,479
|10. Kevin Chappell
|4,369
|11. Charley Hoffman
|4,369
|12. Brian Harman
|3,955
|13. Jason Dufner
|3,898
|14. Gary Woodland
|3,524
|15. Phil Mickelson
|3,480
|International
|1. Hideki Matsuyama
|JPN
|9.21
|2. Jason Day
|AUS
|6.35
|3. Adam Scott
|AUS
|4.34
|4. Louis Oosthuizen
|SAF
|4.26
|5. Marc Leishman
|AUS
|3.89
|6. Charl Schwartzel
|SAF
|3.64
|7. Branden Grace
|SAF
|3.08
|8. Siwoo Kim
|KOR
|3.03
|9. Jhonattan Vegas
|VEN
|2.98
|10. Adam Hadwin
|CAN
|2.60
|11. Emiliano Grillo
|ARG
|2.38
|12. Hideto Tanihara
|JPN
|2.37
|13. Yuta Ikeda
|JPN
|2.16
|14. Li Haotong
|CHN
|2.05
|15. Byeong Hun An
|KOR
|2.00