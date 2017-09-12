BC-GLF--Presidents Cup Standings

  1. Home
Associated Press
2017/09/12 07:33
At Liberty National Golf Club
Jersey City, New Jersey
Sept. 29-Oct. 1, 2017
Final
Top 10 automatically qualify
United States
1. Dustin Johnson 10,455
2. Jordan Spieth 9,572
3. Justin Thomas 8,581
4. Rickie Fowler 5,325
5. Daniel Berger 5,233
6. Brooks Koepka 5,096
7. Kevin Kisner 5,008
8. Patrick Reed 4,600
9. Matt Kuchar 4,479
10. Kevin Chappell 4,369
11. Charley Hoffman 4,369
12. Brian Harman 3,955
13. Jason Dufner 3,898
14. Gary Woodland 3,524
15. Phil Mickelson 3,480
International
1. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 9.21
2. Jason Day AUS 6.35
3. Adam Scott AUS 4.34
4. Louis Oosthuizen SAF 4.26
5. Marc Leishman AUS 3.89
6. Charl Schwartzel SAF 3.64
7. Branden Grace SAF 3.08
8. Siwoo Kim KOR 3.03
9. Jhonattan Vegas VEN 2.98
10. Adam Hadwin CAN 2.60
11. Emiliano Grillo ARG 2.38
12. Hideto Tanihara JPN 2.37
13. Yuta Ikeda JPN 2.16
14. Li Haotong CHN 2.05
15. Byeong Hun An KOR 2.00