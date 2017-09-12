Paragliding operator in Taiwan’s Pingtung County shares profits with local indigenous community

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The Saichia paragliding park located in Sandimen Township, Pingtung County, on Tuesday signed an agreement with the local indigenous community to allot 40% of its profits to the community, becoming the first case of compliance with Article 21 of the Indigenous Peoples Basic Law in Taiwan.

Article 21 of the law stipulates that the government or a private sector engaging in land development, resource utilization, or research on lands of indigenous people should acquire consent or participation from the people, who are entitled to profit sharing.

(photo credit Pingtung County Department of Indigenous Peoples)

The Saichia paragliding park is considered as one of Asia’s best paragliding venues in winter, and has attracted many paragliding enthusiasts from Japan and Korea during the season. However, the operator had not been able to get a permit for a long time due to land ownership and legal issues until March this year, when Pingtung County Government issued the first legal non motorized airfield permit to the operator.

(photo credit Pingtung County Department of Indigenous Peoples)

Saichia paragliding operator Su Pei-lun (蘇沛倫) said the operation of the Saichia paragliding park needs the support from the government as well as the tribe, and that he is glad to share the profits if the funds can be used for development of the community.

Wu Li-hwa (伍麗華), director of Pingtung County Department of Indigenous Peoples, said an international paragliding competition will take place at the venue from the end of this year to January next year, the first paragliding event jointly held by the operator and the tribe after the signing of the profit-sharing agreement.

(photo credit Pingtung County Department of Indigenous Peoples)