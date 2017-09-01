Taiwan wants to speed up compulsory safety belts on buses

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Following the death of six people in a bus accident Tuesday morning, Transportation Minister Ho Chen Tan (賀陳旦) reportedly wanted to make the wearing of safety belts for bus passengers on highways compulsory as early as October.

According to some witnesses of the most recent fatal bus crash, most of the dead had not worn safety belts, while most of the survivors had.

While the measure had already been under discussion following previous accidents, Ho Chen reportedly wanted to speed up the changes, which would require all passengers above the age of 4 to buckle up when the bus was using highways and speedways.

The minister was quoted as saying the new rules should be officially promulgated by the end of next month, while necessary fines should also win legislative approval in October at the latest.

Passengers who refused to follow the driver’s insistence on putting on their seat belts would be fined NT$1,500 (US$50) on a normal road and NT$3,000 to NT$6,000 on a highway, the Chinese-language Apple Daily reported.

During the October 10 four-day national holiday, bus drivers would be asked to check passengers one by one and to try and persuade them to buckle up, reports said.