TSMC CEO: Nanjing plant is first volume production base of 16nm process technology in China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) CEO Morris Chang said Tuesday that TSMC’s wholly-owned 12-inch fab and a design service center in Nanjing will be the first important volume production base of 16nm process technology in China.

TSMC started construction of the Nanjing manufacturing facility on July 7 last year, and today (Sept. 12) the company held a ceremony to introduce manufacturing equipment.

Giving an address at the ceremony, Chang said the empty plot of land has been turned into a big complex after 14 months of construction. He said TSMC as a leader in the manufacturing of semiconductors post record earnings of US$29.4 billion last year.

He said TSMC’s market value has grown from US$136 billion to US$180 billion, a growth of more than 30%, since the construction of the Nanjing plant began.



Chang added the Nanjing plant is where TSMC engineers will start getting busy and the ongoing cooperation with China will bring more mutually beneficial business opportunities to each other in the fast growing Chinese semiconductor market.

The planned capacity of the facility is 20,000 12-inch wafers per month, and would be scheduled to begin volume production of 16nm process technology in the second half of 2018, which is three years later than TSMC’s Taiwan plant, according to an earlier news release issued by the company .