A minute changes the world

Industrial changes usually begin from a flash of inspiration. Since 2011, Brain Magazine and Taiwan Amoeba Design Association (TADA) have held creativity forum activities and exhibitions around Taiwan, bringing events to Tainan, Hsinchu, Pingtung and Yilan as well as the offshore islands of Kinmen and Penghu, in an effort to sow the seeds of creativity. It is hoped that the seeds will grow into flourishing plants.

Creativity forums sow seeds in rich soil

At the end of February 2012, while I was in discussions with the National Hsinchu Living Arts Center to set up an exhibition there, I received a call from Penghu Tourism Department director Chang Jui-tung, who was calling on behalf of Penghu Rotary International president Chen Chang-ming, to invite us to hold a “Penghu creativity forum.”

At first, preparations for the event came to mind and I brought them up in the conversation. At the other end of the line he instantly promised me everything, and in less than one minute, the Penghu creativity forum was a done deal. On the day of the forum, the audience packed the auditorium and spilled into the hallway, and their enthusiasm provided the momentum that saw a series of creativity forums being held around the country. All began from that one-minute talk.

Two minutes to lay the cornerstone for bringing peace and stability to a country

On Nov. 19, 1863, four and a half months after the end of the Battle of Gettysburg during the American Civil War, the 16th U.S. President Abraham Lincoln delivered the Gettysburg Address. With less than 300 words and less than two minutes in delivery, the speech promulgating the government of the people, by the people, for the people, became one of the greatest speeches in the history of the U.S. The speech that changed people's values and awareness of human rights has transcended generations and continued to influence the whole world.

The last words that brought about the Gideon's International

On Sept. 4, 1898, 19-year-old John Nicholson awoke his roommate Samuel Hill to fulfill his deathbed promise to his mother that he would read the Bible every night. The two youths read the Gospel of St. John Chapter 15 together and discussed their wants as traveling merchants, at that time when tobacco, wine, gambling and debauchery were presenting a test of will to them. The two initiated the concept putting a free Bible in every hotel room and founded the Gideons International in 1899, which today is 118 years old.

According to statistics as of May 31, 2017, a total of 2,205,363,972 copies of the Bible have been sent out. The last words of Nicholson's mother were likely to have been less than one minute, yet it has yielded results with the same effect as the Bible story about Gideon’s army of 300 men defeating 135,000 enemy soldiers. The saying from the Bible, “And the seed which put in good earth, this is he who gives ear to the word, and gets the sense of it; who gives fruit, some a hundred, some sixty, some thirty times as much.” The persistence of making changes is more precious than fulfilling dreams.