Global Charity Queen contenders board Taiwan’s Airport MRT

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Candidates from 46 countries for the Global Charity Queen contest on Tuesday visited the Taoyuan Metro Corporation (桃園捷運公司) to inspect the new Airport Mass Rapid Transit trains, which entered service earlier this year.

The pageant was founded by Taiwan and has been supported by the government, with the finals scheduled for September 23 in Penghu, according to its .

The Taoyuan City district of Daxi (大溪) was on the contestants’ agenda Tuesday, with first off a visit to the area’s well-known old street, reports said.

The entourage of in total 70 people headed for the Taoyuan Metro Corp., where they received the opportunity of boarding an Airport MRT train and of visiting the system’s control center.

The intention was to promote the MRT system worldwide as the best means of transportation for travelers between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and the capital Taipei City, officials said.

The line’s trial run began last February, with official service debuting on March 2. Its length is 51 kilometers, and it counts 22 stations, which are served by commuter trains which stop at each station or by express services which are targeted at airport passengers.