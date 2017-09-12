New Taipei City offers free WiFi on 2,500 buses serving the city

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Free, high-quality and stable WiFi is now available on 2,500 buses serving New Taipei City, Mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) announced at a press conference on Tuesday.

Chu said free WiFi on buses has not been universally available in cities and counties across Taiwan and that other public transportation tools, such as the bullet trains and mass rapid transit systems in the country are still constructing their infrastructure. He added, New Taipei City Government has collaborated with bus operators to provide Taiwan’s first free WiFi services on all buses serving the city.

Buses are the most utilized public transportation tools in New Taipei City with nearly 800,000 citizens taking buses every day, Chu said.

Free WiFi is available on any city buses with a logo sticker that says “新北公車免費WiFi,” which translates as “New Taipei City Bus with free WiFi,” and passengers can access the free WiFi service simply by connecting their electronic devices to the “NewTaipeiBusWiFi” wireless network, the city’s transportation department said.

Individuals neither have to register in advance nor provide any account and personal identity information, such as Facebook and Google accounts and codes, to access the free WiFi service, the department added. They only have to turn on their cell phones, tablets or notebooks and connect.