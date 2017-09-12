Barcelona police: 1 million marched for independence

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—In a Twitter post, Barcelona's police department said that one million people had taken part in the rally for Catalonian independence from Spain on Sept. 11, Catalonia's National Day.

Catalans carrying the unofficial independence flag of Catalonia, known as the Estelada or "one star" gathered during the Catalan National Day in Barcelona, Spain, on Monday Sept. 11, 2017.

The marchers want the right to vote in a referendum set for Oct. 1st, by the Catalan Regional Government. The referendum has been banned by Spain.

The Catalonian national day is known as the Diada. It is the anniversary of the fall of Barcelona in the War of Spanish Succession in 1714. After losing this war, Catalonia lost its independent institutions and freedom, which have been mourned ever since.

Catalonia's pro-independence regional government president Carles Puigdemont presided over the rally.

The Catalan Regional Government website listed various events to mark the day including the Catalan parliament and government laying wreaths at the monument of Rafael Casanova, who fought in the War of Spanish Succession.

Other such commemorative events were held in the cities of Taragona, Girona and Madrid. Catalonia government delegations abroad organized events in Paris, Geneva, Vienna, Rome, London and Washington.