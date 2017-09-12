Aloha coach crash on National Freeway 1

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--According to the Apple Daily(蘋果), at around midnight last night, an Aloha (阿羅哈客運) coach crashed on National Freeway 1 going north at the 348 kilometer mark..

At around midnight the Aloha coach appears to have tried to avoid a vehicle driving in front of it. It lost control and crashed into the road barrier. Reporters at the scene found that the coach had crashed along the barrier for at least 100 meters and debris from the coach was scattered extensively along the edge of the road, witness to the force of the crash

Police found that the driver had not been drinking. At 9 am, after hospital treatment, the driver went to the police station to give a statement.

Six people, three men and 3 women died at the scene of the accident and 11 were injured. Police found that three of the dead had been flung out of the coach to a distance of 50 meters.

A coach passenger quoted by the Apple Daily said that he saw the coach seemed to be close behind a small car in front and then lose control when it tried to avoid it.