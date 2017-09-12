  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan Headline News

Top headlines across Taiwan on September 12, 2017

By  Central News Agency
2017/09/12 11:06

Top headlines across Taiwan on September 12, 2017. (By Central News Agency)

Taipei, Sept. 12 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan Chinese language dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Tropical storm Talim strengthens, heads toward northern Taiwan

@China Times: Activist Lee Ming-che pleads guilty to state subversion in China trial

@Liberty Times: Two KMT lawmakers press Taipei Exchange to allow online gambling provider Xiang Shang Group to list on emerging market

@Apple Daily: Chan Yung-jan wins women's doubles title at U.S. Open

@Economic Daily News: Day-trading transaction tax cut doubles turnover to account for more than 20 percent of total trading volume on equity market

@Commercial Times: Premier Lai Ching-te urges FSC to build friendly environment for financial firms to operate
headline
headlines
headline news

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan headline news
2017/09/14 09:00
Taiwan Headline News
2017/09/13 10:22
Taiwan headline news
2017/09/11 10:50
Taiwan headline news
2017/09/08 10:52
Taiwan headline news
2017/09/07 10:50