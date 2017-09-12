Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Sept. 12 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan Chinese language dailies on Tuesday are as follows:



@United Daily News: Tropical storm Talim strengthens, heads toward northern Taiwan



@China Times: Activist Lee Ming-che pleads guilty to state subversion in China trial



@Liberty Times: Two KMT lawmakers press Taipei Exchange to allow online gambling provider Xiang Shang Group to list on emerging market



@Apple Daily: Chan Yung-jan wins women's doubles title at U.S. Open



@Economic Daily News: Day-trading transaction tax cut doubles turnover to account for more than 20 percent of total trading volume on equity market



@Commercial Times: Premier Lai Ching-te urges FSC to build friendly environment for financial firms to operate