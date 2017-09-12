World Congress on Information Technology opens in Taipei

The World Congress on Information Technology officially opened Sept. 11 in Taipei City, drawing nearly 4,000 captains of industry, government officials and IT experts from 80 countries and territories for one of the most influential high-tech gatherings in the world.



Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said in her opening address that the event represents an excellent opportunity to share best practices and strengthen international collaboration in promoting the digital economy and smart applications.



According to the president, the government is leaving no stone unturned in transforming Taiwan into a smart nation. Measures like the Asia Silicon Valley and DIGI-plus initiatives will establish the country as a benchmark in fostering emerging technologies and strengthen supply chain integration with major economies across the world, she said.



Taiwan welcomes foreign businesses and talents to explore the nation’s economic environment and cooperate with local companies in the development of innovative products and services in such fields as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and Industry 4.0, Tsai added.



In his address, Minister without Portfolio Wu Tsung-tsong, who is responsible for technological development policies, said Taiwan is willing to share its expertise in digital economy promotion with countries around the world. In this regard, he announced the launch of the Digital Nation Alliance, an annual forum to boost international collaboration and address the key issues highlighted at the WCIT.



Co-organized by the Industrial Development Bureau under the Ministry of Economic Affairs and U.S.-headquartered World Information Technology and Services Alliance, the 21st WCIT is themed Living the Digital Dream.



Running through Sept. 13 in Taipei, the WCIT features business-to-business matchmaking, a CEO summit on IoT innovation, a high-tech exhibition, keynote speeches, a leaders’ round table on circular economy practices, and a raft of parallel conferences and activities. In addition, various preshow events were staged Sept. 10, including matchmaking sessions and the Gogoro Bike Carnival, which showcased products from the Taiwan-based electric scooter manufacturer.



Launched 39 years ago in Barcelona, the congress has taken place annually since 2016. It is the flagship event of WITSA, whose members make up 90 percent of the global information and communication technology market. (SFC-E)